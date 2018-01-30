Get Out: Black Man Repping Confederate Flag “If You Don’t Like It, Kiss My Azz!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Self hate…#confederateflag #selfhate #confederateflag#confederateflags #confederateflags #coon #blackman #blackmanhate. #racism #racist #burntheflag #confused #confusion#blacklivesmatter #whitelivesmatter #confederateflagsupporter #confederate #confederates #kimkardashian #kloekardashian #kyliejenner #scottdisick #beyonce #69tekashi #tekashi69
Brotha sounds and looks like Andrew Logan King! Pure comedy @
“Whatever happened back then was their problem, not mine” – Sellout
“It is!” – White Guy In Background With Freudian Slip