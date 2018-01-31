Kimmy Clones Errywhere: Kanye Has YEEZY Season 6 Models Recreate Kim’s Instagram Looks

Kanye Shows Off Yeezy Season 6 With Faux Kims

While Kim was busy flashing all her goods and services all over IG and pissing people off with her “Bo Derek braids” yesterday, she and Kanye were apparently gearing up for a “fashion show” of his latest Yeezy collection.

The Wests teamed up with a slew of IG influencers, It Girls, and family friends to have them recreate Kim’s looks and photos from earlier this year when she wore every piece — 19 looks total — from the Yeezy Season 6 collection over the course of two days and made a point to get snapped by the paparazzi. Kanye decided to forego showing his line in Fashion Week this time around, and let his wife, and now these ladies wearing a costume of his wife, show the collection via social media instead.

Among the women chosen to do their best Kimmy impression were Rob Kardashian’s rumoured old work Amina Blue:

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by I AM THE INFLUENCE (@amina.blue) on Jan 30, 2018 at 2:57pm PST

Kylie’s bestie Jordyn Woods:

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

And models/designers the Clermont Twins

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on Jan 30, 2018 at 5:02pm PST

Some of the models even recreated the looks WITHOUT clothes — in true Kim K style — but you’ll have to hit IG on your own to peep the blurred-out nips and lady bits.

Hit the flip for more of the Kimmy Army. Do you think this is a better way to show off the latest Yeezy collection than a proper fashion show?

Getty/WENN/Instagram