Kimmy Clones Errywhere: Kanye Has YEEZY Season 6 Models Recreate Kim’s Instagram Looks

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West leaving Craig's Restaurant in Los Angeles

Kanye Shows Off Yeezy Season 6 With Faux Kims

While Kim was busy flashing all her goods and services all over IG and pissing people off with her “Bo Derek braids” yesterday, she and Kanye were apparently gearing up for a “fashion show” of his latest Yeezy collection.

The Wests teamed up with a slew of IG influencers, It Girls, and family friends to have them recreate Kim’s looks and photos from earlier this year when she wore every piece — 19 looks total — from the Yeezy Season 6 collection over the course of two days and made a point to get snapped by the paparazzi. Kanye decided to forego showing his line in Fashion Week this time around, and let his wife, and now these ladies wearing a costume of his wife, show the collection via social media instead.

Among the women chosen to do their best Kimmy impression were Rob Kardashian’s rumoured old work Amina Blue:

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by I AM THE INFLUENCE (@amina.blue) on

Kylie’s bestie Jordyn Woods:

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

And models/designers the Clermont Twins

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

Some of the models even recreated the looks WITHOUT clothes — in true Kim K style — but you’ll have to hit IG on your own to peep the blurred-out nips and lady bits.

Hit the flip for more of the Kimmy Army. Do you think this is a better way to show off the latest Yeezy collection than a proper fashion show?

Getty/WENN/Instagram

Kimmy Maxx

#YeezySeason6

A post shared by Kimmy Maxx (@kimmymaxx) on

Lela Staar

A post shared by Lela star (@lelastaar) on

Yovanna Ventura

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

Julissa Neal

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by 🇭🇳ɾєвєℓ ρɾιиçєѕѕ👸🏻✨ (@julissaneal) on

Kristen Noel Crawley

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on

Madi Sunsky

#yeezyseason6

A post shared by Bunny (@madisunsky) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Bangers, For Your Information, Hate It or Love It?!?!

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus