So Sad: The Game Mourns The Loss Of His Father, George Taylor

The Game Mourns The Loss Of His Father

The Game is understandably having a pretty rough time the past few weeks after the loss of his father.

The Game, real name Jayceon Taylor, lost his father, 65-year-old George Taylor back on January 17th when he died unexpectedly in his sleep, according to TMZ.

The death came as a shock to the Compton rapper and his family. Though he has remained largely silent on the death of his father up to this point, The Game shared with his fans that he’s taking the loss much harder than he anticipated.

I’m usually the STRONGEST person I know… but this one is really breaking me down. I miss you dad 😔

We truly hope The Game is able to find some peace and healing during this difficult time.

Splash/Instagram