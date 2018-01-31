‘The Chi’ Gets Renewed For Season Two On Showtime

‘The Chi’ Gets Renewed For Season Two

Nice! Less than one month after its premiere, Lena Waithe’s scripted series for Showtime, “The Chi” has already been renewed for a Season 2.

Only four episodes in, Showtime made the big announcement on Tuesday, with the news that Ayanna Floyd Davis has also signed on as executive producer and showrunner this time around. According to Variety, Davis wrote the third episode of the series and has production and writing credits on shows like “Empire,” “Hannibal,” and “Private Practice.”

Sounds like the show is in great hands. The renewal; should come as little surprise, as each episode has done better numbers than the last, with the series premiere being the network’s best since 2016’s “Billions.”

Gary Levine, Head of Programming for the network said:

“From viewers and critics alike, the response to ‘The Chi’ has been so enthusiastic from the very start that our decision to renew the series was an easy one. We love the vibrant characters and the nuanced world that Lena has created. Her vision for ‘The Chi’ has clearly struck a chord, and we know she has many more moving, personal and resonant stories to tell about her beloved hometown.”

How are you liking “The Chi” so far? Will you be watching Season 2?

Splash/Showtime