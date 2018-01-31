Wendy Williams Says It’s Clear That Kanye Pays Kim Dust After Yesterday’s Nekkid Photo Spree [Video]

(Kim chat is at the 20 min mark)

Wendy Williams had a lot of thoughts to share about Kim flashing her bits in Bo Derek braids on IG yesterday…

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing … It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore… Kim, it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation. It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Funny how Wendy knows what’s clear in other folks’ marriages, but when it comes to her own…

Nevermind. What do you think of Wendy’s take on Kim’s flicks for the ‘Gram?

