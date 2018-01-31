Flawless: Meet The Beautifully Melaniny Slimmy Snack Dazzling The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Sira Kante Is Sizzling The Internet
Impossibly gorgeous Guinean model Sira Kante has the internet in a TIZZY over her swoon-worthy InstaSlays that snatch wigs on the daily while proving that there’s nothing more beautiful than flawless melanin.
Hit the flip to meet the beautifully melaniny slimmy snack dazzling the internet.
It is a great pleasure to be honored among some great individuals as this year's Ambassador for Africa Gives Back International Gala ! August 19th ❤️ @AfricaGBI To watch the Campaign video visit @massa_leone 's page. don't forget to click the link in his Bio to purchase tickets for the Gala that you don't want to miss! See you there✨ #AllThingsAnkara #AfricaGBI #AGBIG #AGBIG2016