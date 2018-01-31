Flawless: Meet The Beautifully Melaniny Slimmy Snack Dazzling The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

@BfyneSwim Spring/Summer '17

A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

Sira Kante Is Sizzling The Internet

Impossibly gorgeous Guinean model Sira Kante has the internet in a TIZZY over her swoon-worthy InstaSlays that snatch wigs on the daily while proving that there’s nothing more beautiful than flawless melanin.

Diced Pineapples 🍍

A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

Hit the flip to meet the beautifully melaniny slimmy snack dazzling the internet.

@BfyneSwim Spring/Summer '17

A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

Diced Pineapples 🍍

A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

Sometimes it takes a few steps back before you can lean forward.

A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

California lovin' 🌴 • 📸: @justinamoafo

A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Archives with @andreuncut💫

    A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

    a.k.a Mama Africa🌍

    A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

    🇬🇳 Dress : @kira_nacole

    A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

    Yup, my sis @ivycoco23 took this picture of me in Senegal 😁

    A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

    Roscoes🐓

    A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

    Hello Twenty18🎊

    A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

    @melaniin.goddess X @inkmyafrica Maki oh afterparty 📷 @noemadnyc

    A post shared by INKMYAFRICA (@sirakanteofficial) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus