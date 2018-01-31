Graphic & Shady Bodycam Footage Of Chicago Police Fatally Shooting Fleeing Rap Artist [Video]

The deceased Fredo Santana had an artist, Extendo Quono, who was shot by the police in November of last year for running. The police say he was armed, although newly released bodycam footage shows the boy running for his life instead of looking like a threat. Also, we noticed no sound at the beginning of the video and at the 26-second mark the officer may have been covering up the camera. Extendo was a known thug, but was he gunned down wrongfully?