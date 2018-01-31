So Sad: Singer Leah Labelle And Ex-NBA Hubby Rasual Butler Die In Car Crash

RIP: Leah Labelle And Rasual Butler Die In Car Crash

This is so sad. TMZ is reporting that married couple Leah Labelle and Rasual Butler both died in a freak car accident in Studio City, California earlier today. Reportedly, 38-year-old Butler — who was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002 — lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall. The car flipped.

Butler’s wife, Leah Labelle sat passenger side during the time of the accident. They both died on impact. Leah appeared on the 3rd season of American Idol, placing 12th. She also signed a deal with Epic records, releasing her single “Sexify”. Folks are devastated these two are no longer with us.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

I will not believe this… RIP to Leah labelle a beautiful soul who’s voice will carry on forever. 💕😫😞 pic.twitter.com/KmLInr9yAX — znuie (@znuieaahjefi) January 31, 2018

💋✌🏼 A post shared by LL (@leahlabelle) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

R.I.P