Crystal Smith Says She Hasn’t Dropped Her ‘Savage’ Ne-Yo Seed & Reveals THIS Birthing Plan

Welp!

Crystal Smith Says She Hasn’t Given Birth Yet

Not so fast! After people erroneously congratulated her for welcoming her second son, Crystal Smith is offering a correction. The “Platinum Life” star/wife to Ne-Yo recently posted a throwback picture after the delivery of her FIRST son S.J. (Shaffer Jr.) with scary details about his birth.

According to Crystal, she had to have an emergency C-section because the umbilical cord was wrapped around S.J.’s neck TWICE. Now, however, she wants to give birth vaginally or VBAC (vaginal birth after C-section).

She later added that NO, she hasn’t had her second son and she’s not due till June.

“Guys I didn’t give birth lol, wrote Crystal on her IG stories. That’s a pic of SJ’s birth. I’m only 19 weeks, loooong way to go.”

As previously reported Crystal got dragged by fans for saying that her bouncing baby boy would be a “savage” but she stuck by her guns and defended her use of the term.

To each his own.

Are YOU ready to meet Ne-Yo and Crystal’s little savage seed?