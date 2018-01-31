Crystal Smith Says She Hasn’t Dropped Her ‘Savage’ Ne-Yo Seed & Reveals THIS Birthing Plan
Crystal Smith Says She Hasn’t Given Birth Yet
Not so fast! After people erroneously congratulated her for welcoming her second son, Crystal Smith is offering a correction. The “Platinum Life” star/wife to Ne-Yo recently posted a throwback picture after the delivery of her FIRST son S.J. (Shaffer Jr.) with scary details about his birth.
The absolute best moment in my life thus far ( Aside from marrying you @neyo) The arrival of SJ was the most terrifying and beautiful day ever! I had to have a emergency C-section because the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck TWICE! Talk about scary!!! But @drsherryr was so quick saving him and getting him in my arms 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 I’m choosing to deliver VBAC ( vaginal birth after Csection) this time and I’m so terrified but I feel I am strong enough to do it 💪🏽 Has anyone else done VBAC? Comment below! I’d love to hear your stories 💙💙 Photo cred: @loraine8562
According to Crystal, she had to have an emergency C-section because the umbilical cord was wrapped around S.J.’s neck TWICE. Now, however, she wants to give birth vaginally or VBAC (vaginal birth after C-section).
She later added that NO, she hasn’t had her second son and she’s not due till June.
“Guys I didn’t give birth lol, wrote Crystal on her IG stories. That’s a pic of SJ’s birth. I’m only 19 weeks, loooong way to go.”
As previously reported Crystal got dragged by fans for saying that her bouncing baby boy would be a “savage” but she stuck by her guns and defended her use of the term.
To each his own.
Are YOU ready to meet Ne-Yo and Crystal’s little savage seed?