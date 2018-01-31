Bereaved Bow Wow Says Erica Mena Is ‘The One Who Got Away’ & Reveals His Secret Ciara Engagement

WELP…

Bow Wow Talks Erica Mena Breakup On #GUHHATL

Bow Wow knows he messed up some good things and he’s reflecting on the end of not one but TWO engagements. During a recent episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” Shad Moss reflected on his past relationships with LHHNY’s Erica Mena and Ciara.

If you can remember Bow and Erica were engaged but had a NASTY breakup that included abuse allegations and the exposure of a miscarriage. As for CiCi, she and Bow broke up because he didn’t want to be tied down to one woman.

Now Bow’s saying that he’s to blame for both splits because he “let his past affect the relationships’, and once again, wasn’t ready to settle down.

“You want commitment, most women want that,” said Bow to Shaniah Mauldin who revealed that her boyfriend of over a year STILL hadn’t met her father Jermaine Dupri. “Those are things that I’ve tried in my life, I’ve tried twice. I was engaged to Ciara and I was engaged to Erica. “You know I let things in the past that I know was wrong affect my engagement. “That’s what was eating me alive. Other than that, me and Erica would still be together. We would have never broken up. I didn’t know how to handle it. And I let it crumble. I let something get away that really shouldn’t even got away.”

