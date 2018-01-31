Jesus Take The Wheel: Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers Crashes Into Trash Truck, 1 Dead Several Injured

Image via Stephen Brashear/Getty

Amtrak Train Carrying Republicans Crashes Into Trash Truck

A train carrying Republican politicians crashed into a trash truck just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia according to CNN.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Arizona Senator Jeff Flake were both aboard the train among their GOP colleagues on their way to a retreat with their families at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

One man was reported dead and five others were transported to UVA medical center for evaluation, one of the injured was listed in critical condition.

The retreat is said to be going on as planned despite the tragedy.