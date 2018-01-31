Fair Or Foul? Tameka Foster Gets Slammed For Allegedly Using Illustration Similar To Popular Child Model Without Consent
Tameka Foster is getting dragged in her instagram comments after she posted a since deleted photo illustration that looked a lot like popular child model Lyric Hurd. Tameka was excitedly announcing a new “secret” project. The issue however, is the child’s mother says she had no idea her daughter’s face was being used on the project.
Tameka vehemently denied that the illustration was inspired by the popular child model. What do you think???
Tameka continued to act unapologetically after posting the child image up. Instead she says the photo was inspired by all her “cousins”.
STAGES OF CHARACTER DESIGN: Final Images will not be seen until project is complete. These are merely examples… All of my true images are being copy written, patented, and/or registered with the Library of Congress. If anyone wants to get their lawyer… I suggest they reach out to the patent and trademark office. It is unfortunate that I cannot share 'sneak peeks' into developmental projects. In the future I will keep things to myself until they are final and FULLY materialize. And to all my "cousins' with dark brown skin, thin lips, thick ponytails, and almond shaped eyes you are hereby on notice that you "gets nuthin'… Nice try. A lesson in character development, there are many factors that inspire art. It also goes through many many phases and edits before being finalized. Be flattered, if you share any or many of the attributes. Have an awesome Wednesday, I sure will. Side note: The devil stays busy to deter you, fortunately GOD is busier. The enemy picked the right one today! ♥️🙏🏾 #PassionProject #ChocolateKidslMagic #BlackGirlsRock #BusyCreating #StayTuned
Ummm, ok. Thoughts?