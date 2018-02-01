The Beydiator: Tiffany Haddish Says Her Beyonce Selfie Kept Her From Throwing Hands With A Froggy Partygoer

Tiffany Haddish Says Beyonce Kept Her From Fighting

Beyonce’s presence just makes everything better, it seems.

This was definitely the case for comedienne Tiffany Haddish (and someone she was thisclose to popping in the mouth) at a recent party where she first got the chance to meet the Queen.

In a new interview with Vulture, Tiffany reveals that she got into it with someone who will remain nameless at the party…but Beyonce stepped in at the perfect opportune moment to talk her down and save that certain someone from catching a pretty public fade.

Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, “No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!” She was like, “No, have fun, Tiffany,” and I said, “I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.” She said, “Okay,” and then she buried her face in my wig. We took the picture and I was like, “Is my wig slipping?” And she was like, “Mmm-hmm.” But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, “I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.” I was like, “What? You know me?!” She said, “I’m Beyoncé.” “I KNOW!”

Well, that worked well. Beyonce can definitely neutralize a violent situation when she wants to, it seems.

