Oprah Scraps Russell Simmons’ Excerpts From Her Inspirational Book Of Quotes

Oprah Winfrey Deletes Russell Simmons From Her Inspirational Book

Oprah is officially distancing herself from Russell Simmons and the multiple allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against him.

The music and media mogul’s words of wisdom were previously included in her bestselling book “The Wisdom of Sundays,” a collection of excerpts from her interviews on spirituality on her “Super Soul Sunday” television show. The text features portions of Russell’s conversation with Oprah about the power and value of meditation.

Welp, not anymore. The book has been in print since last October, but according to Page Six, Oprah and her publisher, Flatiron books, have decided to leave his portion of inspiration out of future printings of the book.

With 12 women having come forth saying that Russell sexually mistreated them in some way, it only makes sense that Oprah is tiptoeing away from relaying his message of “higher consciousness” and whatnot in her book.

