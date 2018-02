Bae Is Pregnant…Maybe

Black Ink Crew was absolutely ratch. Can’t even lie. The crew went to Korea and it was absolutely embarrassing. The reason? To find Bae’s mom. But lo and behold Bae is apparently knocked up? Word? What the hell is going on? The insanity had everyone on Twitter going ham and it was pure chaos.

Let me slide over to Bae social media accounts to see what’s really going on with this pregnancy #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/0tE0gODQ7z — Ämbs 💖 (@Captavatin_amb) February 1, 2018

Hit the flip and see the reactions.