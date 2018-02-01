Congratulations: Chicken Plucker Azealia Banks Says She Hatched A Million Dollar Record Deal

Picture by: AdMedia / Splash News

Azealia Banks Signs New Record Deal

Those sacrificial chickens worked in Azealia Banks’ favor…

The troublesome stage performer announced today that she’s signed a record deal for a million dollars with E One Entertainment. Azealia took to IG to spread the good news.

I’m now officially signed to E1 Entertainment!! I HAVE A HOME AGAIN… I’m crying 😢. The Industry left me out on the street like a stray dog and now I have shelter again. This is really making me cry I’m so happy and grateful and thankful for all of this and I promise I’m going to make the KUNTS so proud. Thank you guys so freaking much you don’t know how much this means to me

