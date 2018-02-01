WELP: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’s’ Don Apologizes For Creeping AGAIN & Ashley Says Their Marriage Is Over
Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Don Apologizes For Cheating
A “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star is apologizing for stepping outside of his marriage. Don who was seen on the VH1 show cheating on his then-girlfriend Ashley with castmate Charmaine, who didn’t know he was in a relationship, and hooking up with a stripper during his bachelor party, is apparently back to his old antics.
Don posted a lengthy Kevin Hart style apology to Ashley who he married in season 2, and his three children for publicly embarrassing them.
“Our lives have been lived in the public eye these past 3 years and I have publicly embarrassed my wife, my family, and my team who all believed in me,” wrote Don on Instagram.
“I can’t ask my wife to forgive me once again. All I can do is work on myself to be a better husband to you Ashley and allow you to heal.”
He also admonished people who’ve called Ashley “stupid” for sticking by him.
“She was never stupid for loving me and trying to forgive, trust, and forgive me,” wrote Don.
I wanna start this post by saying I love you Ashley Brumfield and I apologize for hurting you and disappointing you once again. We have been working on Don and Ashley for 6 years. Our lives have created two amazing boys and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Our lives have been lived in the public eye these past 3 years and I have publicly embarrassed my wife, my family, and my team who all believed in me.I can’t ask my wife to forgive me once again. All I can do is work on myself to be a better husband to you Ashley and allow you to heal. I really wanna say something I should have said to the fans of Black Ink in the beginning. Please relax on going so hard on Ashley. She was never stupid for loving me and trying to forgive, trust, and forgive me. I have 2 sons who I have to be a better example of a man to and a daughter who I must show how a man supposed to honor and respect her. What I have done has not been any of that and I must do better. Once again I apologize Ashley, DJ, Kinleigh and Ashdon. I love you guys and I promise to make it better.
Poor Ashley JUST welcomed her second child with Don in September and she’s CLEARLY not happy about what went down. Ashley let fans know that she and Don are currently separated and co-parenting.
You deserve SO much better, girl.
Hit the flip for another response to her estranged hubby’s dirty doggin.
Ashley dropped Brumfield, Don’s last name, from her Instagram. She also added that she can “see clearly now.”
Ashley seems serious about throwing in the towel on her marriage.