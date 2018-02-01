WELP: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’s’ Don Apologizes For Creeping AGAIN & Ashley Says Their Marriage Is Over

Dirty dog diairies…

Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Don Apologizes For Cheating

A “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star is apologizing for stepping outside of his marriage. Don who was seen on the VH1 show cheating on his then-girlfriend Ashley with castmate Charmaine, who didn’t know he was in a relationship, and hooking up with a stripper during his bachelor party, is apparently back to his old antics.

Don posted a lengthy Kevin Hart style apology to Ashley who he married in season 2, and his three children for publicly embarrassing them.

“Our lives have been lived in the public eye these past 3 years and I have publicly embarrassed my wife, my family, and my team who all believed in me,” wrote Don on Instagram.

“I can’t ask my wife to forgive me once again. All I can do is work on myself to be a better husband to you Ashley and allow you to heal.”

He also admonished people who’ve called Ashley “stupid” for sticking by him.

“She was never stupid for loving me and trying to forgive, trust, and forgive me,” wrote Don.

Poor Ashley JUST welcomed her second child with Don in September and she’s CLEARLY not happy about what went down. Ashley let fans know that she and Don are currently separated and co-parenting.

You deserve SO much better, girl.

Hit the flip for another response to her estranged hubby’s dirty doggin.