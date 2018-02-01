Growing Up Hip-Hop Sneak Peek: Reginae And Zonnique Want To Get Their Own Place Together [VIDEO]

Reginae And Zonnique Want To Be Roommates BUT… Tiny and Toya Are Not On Board

Reginae and Zonnique are getting grown… The girls are looking to move out but their moms have some real concerns.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta – Episode 204 “Making Moves Like Whoa”

Trouble emerges when Bow Wow struggles to keep his music a secret from the Godfather of Hip Hop. Unbeknownst to JD, Bow is about to drop a new song and risk everything. And after an unnerving consultation for a breast reduction, Ayana must do whatever it takes to get her father, DJ Hurricane, and girlfriend, Amy on board. Ayana enlists Bow Wow for help who then devises a master plan to go on a boobie shopping spree at the strip club! Meanwhile, besties Reginae and Zonnique are on the road to adulthood as they plan to move out of their mother’s estates. But when the princesses of hip hop announce to their matriarchs, Toya and Tiny, that they will be reining together as roommates, they receive an unexpected warning.

What did you think of the clip? Do you think they’ll end up moving in together or not?

