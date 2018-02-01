Knifed Up: Did K. Michelle Slice Off Her Loose Nasal Skin Along With Betsey?

- By Bossip Staff
Prince Williams/Wireimage

K. Michelle Debuts New Face?

Folks are speculating that singer K.  Michelle might have gotten a nose job. She’s been pretty obscure when it comes to social media recently, after undergoing surgery to deflate her cakes. Now Kimberly pops up with a snapchat video and her nose looks noticeably different.

Could this be because of a filter?

Car concert

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

Here’s another snap of K. she posted up.

I walk around with 100k and won’t give yo nigga the time of the day.

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

In the meantime, fans are still curious to see what K. Michelle’s new figure is looking like after slicing down Betsey. Do YOU think she got the two for one combo surgery and touched her face?

 

Comments

