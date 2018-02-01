Knifed Up: Did K. Michelle Slice Off Her Loose Nasal Skin Along With Betsey?

K. Michelle Debuts New Face?

Folks are speculating that singer K. Michelle might have gotten a nose job. She’s been pretty obscure when it comes to social media recently, after undergoing surgery to deflate her cakes. Now Kimberly pops up with a snapchat video and her nose looks noticeably different.

Could this be because of a filter?

Car concert A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jan 31, 2018 at 5:46pm PST

Here’s another snap of K. she posted up.

In the meantime, fans are still curious to see what K. Michelle’s new figure is looking like after slicing down Betsey. Do YOU think she got the two for one combo surgery and touched her face?