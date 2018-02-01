So Sad: Jordin Sparks Mourns The Loss Of 4 Loved Ones In One Week
Jordin Sparks is mourning the loss of four people—in just one week. The songstress who’s expecting her first child with husband Dana Isaiah revealed the harrowing news on Instagram in a somber post.
Jordin lost two friends; Leah Belle & Rasual who died tragically in that car crash, her stepsister Bryanna who passed away from sickle cell complications and her cousin Q.
“Four Angels in a week, my heart is just so heavy & broken,” wrote Sparks on Instagram. “Don’t ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them.”
Four Angels in a week. My heart is just so heavy & broken. I'm in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time. Leah & Rasual (one of my closest friends and her amazing other half who also was a great friend), Bryanna (my step sister) and Q (my little cousin), you were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone's day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power. I love you forever. Find Miles and hug him for me. ♥️ Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Don't ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them. Please, please continue to cover their families and our family with thoughts and prayers. #unicornsdontdie #sicklecellsux
This is all so incredibly sad, we’re sending best wishes and prayers Jordin’s way.