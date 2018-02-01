So Sad: Jordin Sparks Mourns The Loss Of 4 Loved Ones In One Week

So sad…

Jordin Sparks Mourns Four People

Jordin Sparks is mourning the loss of four people—in just one week. The songstress who’s expecting her first child with husband Dana Isaiah revealed the harrowing news on Instagram in a somber post.

Jordin lost two friends; Leah Belle & Rasual who died tragically in that car crash, her stepsister Bryanna who passed away from sickle cell complications and her cousin Q.

“Four Angels in a week, my heart is just so heavy & broken,” wrote Sparks on Instagram. “Don’t ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them.”

This is all so incredibly sad, we’re sending best wishes and prayers Jordin’s way.