Share The Wealth: Newly Monetized Octavia Spencer To Buy Out Mississippi Theater For Kids To See Black Panther

Octavia Spencer Wants Kids In Mississippi To See Black Panther

The highly-anticipated release of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is bringing out the charitable spirit in everyone in hopes that kids everywhere will get to experience the joy of Black superherodom.

One such inspired individual is none other than Octavia Spencer. The Oscar award winning actress recently revealed that Jessica Chastain helped get her paid and it appears she’s using some of those extra dollars to buy out theater in Mississippi:

Spencer previously bought out a theater when her film “Hidden Figures” was released last year.

We love that Black celebs are ensuring that this new wave of inclusion and diversity in Hollywood doesn’t go to waste.

How many times are you planning to see Black Panther?