If You Care: Whitesplainin’ Becky Bo Derek Butted Into Dead Horse Hair Beef Over Kim K Kornrows

Bo Derek Backs Up Kim Kardashian Over Appropriation Braids

Yeah, so once again African women got zero apologies or acknowledgment about another episode of culture vulturing by Kim Kardashian but in case you missed it, BO DEREK HERSELF stepped up to say that yes, Kim really was channeling her look from the movie “10,” but at the end of the day they’re all copying the ancient Egyptian Queen Nofertari.

Do you think Bo did a good cleanup job or was she just kicking a dead horse at this point? Also, do you think that it’s disrespectful that she acknowledges an Egyptian Queen but not the African culture and African-American trend that was thriving at the time of the making of her film?