Jesus Take The Wheel: 12-Year-Old Girl Shoots 2 Students At Los Angeles High School

Image via Scott Olson/Getty

Shooting At L.A. High School Leaves 2 Shot

Today, a Los Angeles high school has become the third school to have a shooting in the past week or so. There was the shooting at the Texas high school on the Jan 22 and the shooting at the Kentucky high school just two days later.

According to NBCNews, a 12-year-old girl at Belmont High School has been arrested for shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head and a girl of the same age in the wrist. The boy is listed in serious condition.

A woman and two other students were taken to the hospital for minor injuries as well.

A girl was seen being taken out of the school in handcuffs, it isn’t confirmed that she was the shooter, but it’s pretty likely from what we can tell.

Prayers up for the boy who was shot in the head. We hope that the students who need help coping with their trauma get the help they need.