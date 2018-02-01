Some Strong Black Vocals: Watch Lorine Chia Perform “Water To Wine” Live [VIDEO]

Lorine Chia Performs “Water To Wine”

We love this woman’s voice! #BLACKGIRLMAGIC Watch Lorine Chia perform a live rendition of her highly streamed and downloaded song ‘Water to Wine’!

Born of Cameroonian descent, Lorine’s r&b lyrics, hip-hop beats, jazz-fueled voice and deft songcraft have garnered acclaim from Complex, Pitchfork, and Billboard. In 2014 Fader Magazine wrote a sparkling feature story on Lorine in their issue 90, remarking that they were “so hooked” on her album out at the time, Naked Truth. Since then Lorine has gone on to write, produce, and sing along side major artist such as Chance TheRapper, The Game, Wiz Khalifa, and Jeezy. Lorine is currently working on her album, and gearing to take the stage at SXSW in Austin Texas in March.

