Remy Ma, Eve, Trina, and Mc Lyte Celebrating 3 Decades Of Female Hip Hop With Upcoming “Queens of Hip Hop Tour”

On March 18th at Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, history will be made as some of the most prominent women in hip-hop reunite for the Queens of Hip Hop tour, and not a moment too soon. At a time when women all over the world are unapologetically proclaiming “Time’s up,” effectively breaking glass ceilings throughout Hollywood, and having their voices resonate with a new movement that aims to reposition how women are seen and treated in a male-dominated society, the reuniting of some very prolific female emcees is just what the world needs. Trina, one of the indisputable queens of hip-hop and current star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Miami recently sharing the stage with other phenomenal women, and looking forward to seeing her fellow emcees.

“I am honored to share the stage with women who have placed an imprint on the Hip-Hop scene of music worldwide with their sound and stamp. The Queens of Hip Hop Tour supports empowering women of music, more so, hip hop and being able to unite for our fans on one stage. I look forward to seeing my fellow female emcees, and presenting a memorable performance experience for my Rockstarrs.”