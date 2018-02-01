Kim Kardashian Sends Her “Haters” Wendy Williams, Blac Chyna, Taylor Swift And More Her New ‘Bae’ Fragrance For V-Day

Kim Kardashian Gifts Her “Haters” With Perfume

Kim Kardashian is giving gifts to the folks who keep her name in their mouth the most…the folks who can’t stand her azz.

Kim revealed her new line of perfume, and a VIP, hand-delivered set of chocolate-covered perfume treats over the course of the week. A select group of folks would receive the edible gift pack of her new Valentine heart fragrances, named BFF, Ride or Die, And Bae.

Kim teased that she’d be sending an even longer list of folks the treats as V-day approached, but not everyone on the list is a friend or fan.

Kim revealed that she’s giving out fragrance gifts to her lovers AND her haters, and making sure the haters, in particular, get the Bae version of her scent. Her haters appear to be just about everyone who has had something sideways to say about her…including Blac Chyna, Chelsea Handler, Linsay Lohan, Piers Morgan, Wendy Williams, Taylor Swift, Janice Dickinson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Bette Middler, Pink, Naya Rivera and Sharon Osbourne:

Kim is using the old “kill ’em with kindness” trick for her petty this time around, it seems.

