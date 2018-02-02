#RandallMargraves: The Father Of Three Larry Nassar Victims Attacked Him In Court & Shattered Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over broken father Randall Margraves (father of 3 young ladies who were sexually abused by disgraced serial predator Larry Nassar) attacking the nefarious ex-doctor mid-hearing in a genuinely stunning (and heart-shattering) moment that shut down the whole entire internet.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over a broken dad’s justice on the flip.

    Photos credit: Cory Morse/AP

