#RandallMargraves: The Father Of Three Larry Nassar Victims Attacked Him In Court & Shattered Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Father Of Victims Attacks Larry Nassar In Court
Everyone’s buzzing over broken father Randall Margraves (father of 3 young ladies who were sexually abused by disgraced serial predator Larry Nassar) attacking the nefarious ex-doctor mid-hearing in a genuinely stunning (and heart-shattering) moment that shut down the whole entire internet.
Photos credit: Cory Morse/AP