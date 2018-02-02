RandallMargraves: The Father Of Three Larry Nassar Victims Attacked Him In Court & Shattered Twitter

A father of three victims tried to attack Larry Nassar in the courtroom before being restrained by police. pic.twitter.com/pyjtjXHlr7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2018

Father Of Victims Attacks Larry Nassar In Court

Everyone’s buzzing over broken father Randall Margraves (father of 3 young ladies who were sexually abused by disgraced serial predator Larry Nassar) attacking the nefarious ex-doctor mid-hearing in a genuinely stunning (and heart-shattering) moment that shut down the whole entire internet.

Bailiff me watching Larry Nassar get attacked even i'm "supposed" to protect him: pic.twitter.com/CJ2j9MwWqm — LastPrinceofKrypton (@GodofKrypton) February 2, 2018

