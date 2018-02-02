Newly Minted Guess Model J. Lo Responds To Kate Upton’s Allegations About Paul Marciano Being A Perv

Jennifer Lopez Speaks About Paul Marciano Allegations

Just weeks ago we saw artists including The Weeknd and G-Eazy walk away from their relationship with H&M after the brand put a young black boy in a hoodie calling him the “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle,” now J.Lo is in precarious territory as her new campaign with Guess dropped the SAME week that Kate Upton called the brand’s creative director Paul Marciano out for sexual misconduct.

J.Lo didn’t keep completely quiet. She released the following statement:

“My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them. I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct,” the Shades of Blue actress, 27, told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, February 1. “Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.”

So does that mean she’s waiting for an investigation before walking away from the check?

Lopez and Marciano were both in attendance this week for a party the brand hosted in honor of their campaign, but so far all Marciano has said about Upton’s allegations are that

“If she has a claim, there’s one place to tell the truth and that’s in court or to the police.”

Another reason J.Lo may be reluctant to back away is her admission that she’s admired the brand for years.

When the partnership was announced, 48-year-old J.Lo said:

“I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager.”

Do you think that J.Lo should be more concerned? Or are you satisfied with her statement?

Hit the flip for more photos from her campaign.