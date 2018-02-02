R.I.P. Former Temptations Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74
- By Bossip Staff
The former lead singer of legendary Motown group The Temptations has died. Dennis Edwards, 74, passed away Thursday. The news was confirmed by his family in Chicago reported his passing to CBS Chicago. Edwards who replaced David Ruffin in 1968, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.
He would have turned 75 on Saturday.
No further details on his death have been released.