Desiigner Gets Git-Git-Graphic As He Pulls Down His Pants And Yells “Suck My D**k” At NYC Driver

Desiigner Flashes Fellow New York Driver After An Incident

Desiigner’s actions are almost as confusing as him speaking English, but this latest video of the “Panda” rapper takes the cake.

The Brooklyn native was seen getting into a heated altercation with another drive while in New York City, which ultimately led to him confronting the driver by pulling down his pants and yelling, “suck my d**k!” Interesting devotion, there. According to TMZ, the exchange escalated because Desiigner was triggered by the driver reportedly calling him a homophobic slur prior to the exposure.

Desiigner ain’t playing in traffic pic.twitter.com/MrsgobJ8wo — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 27, 2018

The rapper attempts to get back in his vehicle, but the other party continues to berate him until the rapper runs back up to the driver, attempting to fight him. Men in between both of them separate the two before a fight ensues. There’s no word on what happened next, other than that everyone eventually left the scene.

Now, cops are apparently interested in speaking with Desiigner about his behavior caught on video.