Bosom Buddies Thugger And Future Hit Up “Humble” Celebration For Producers Pluss And Mike Will

Mike Will And Pluss were honored Wednesday night for their “Humble” Grammy win with a celebratory dinner at 5Church restaurant. The guys continued the celebration into the late night hours with a party at Aurum that was attended by Young Thug, Future and other notables.

These two have been kicking it real tough lately.

Hit the flip for some cute shots of Mike Will boo’d up and more photos from the evening.

Looks like somebody should be making some love songs

