GTFOHWTBS: Alleged Sexual Assaulter Adam Venit Says Grabbing Terry Cews’ Junk Wasn’t Sexual

Adam Venit Denies Sexually Assaulting Terry Crews

Terry Crews has been very vocal about the fact that he was sexually assaulted by WME agent Adam Venit at a party in Los Angeles last year.

Venit was subsequently suspended from WME after the allegations came to light. However, according to TMZ, Venit has responded to Crews’ lawsuit by denying the assault while also claiming that Terry wasn’t injured and nothing sexual occurred.

People close to Venit claim that he was drunk and that the genital-grabbing was just “horseplay”.

Sounds more like horse s#!t to us…