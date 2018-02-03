Itty Bitty Committee: Amber Rose Debuts Her Brand New Lil-Ol-Tiddays And Turquoise Finger Waves
Amber Rose Flaunts Breast Reduction And New Hairstyle
Amber Rose is showing off some much smaller assets, and a brand new hairdo these days.
After announcing that she was shaving down her 36H (geez) breasts in favor for a lighter, less burdensome cup size, Amber has largely laid low during recovery.
But it looks like Muva and her newly minuscule mammaries are healing up and ready to get back up to her old IG shenanigans. Amber took to Ig in a crop top and newly turquoise finger waves to show out a little bit on Friday evening.
But as you know, she does what she wants and “Ho is life” (her words, not ours).
Welp. We’re sure she feels a bit better with all that extra weight lifted off of her. What do you think of Amber’s new look?
Prince Williams – ATLpics/WireImage/Instagram