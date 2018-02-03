Knocked Up Or Nah? Is Cardi Carrying A Lil Mini Migo With Fiancé Offset?

Is Cardi B Expecting?

Is there a little trap seed on the way for engaged couple Offset and Cardi B?

Fans are placing America’s favorite regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx on bump watch this evening. IG and Twitter fingers are flying with speculation that you can spot a lil Bartier bump in the below footage, where a froggy fan refuses to let Belcalis have her hand back.

Let some folks tell it, it’s looking like Offset and Cardi are going to need a bassinet in the bando sooner rather than later…

Now anyone can finish a burrito bowl and start pudging out in a tight club outfit…but Cardi’s been extra covered up for WEEKS now. Granted, while Cardi’s been classing it up for her big appearances recently, she seems to have been going extra out of her way to steer clear of close-fitting clothing and adding extra distracting fabric and detail around the midsection:

Even her performance shorts at the grammys were on the baggy side and hiked super high…

Of course, this is pure speculation and Bruno Mars just announced that he’ll be bringing Cardi along for the last leg of his 24K Magic Tour. We can’t imagine that tour life is all that easy on an expectant mother…

What do you think? Are Cardi and Offset going to be welcoming a lil Bodak Baby in 2018…or has Cardi just been enjoying the spoils of new money and some great meals now that her career has taken off?

Getty Images/Prince Williams/Wireimage/Instagram/Filmmagic