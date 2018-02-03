Blac Chyna Says Kim Kardashian Is Bullying Her With “Mean Girl” Tactics Like Her Valentines’ Day Hater-Gift

Blac Chyna Says Kim Kardashian Bullied Her With That Petty Present

Kim’s petty little “kill ’em with kindness” Valentine’s Day stunt really got under Blac Chyna’s skin.

Sources close to Chyna tell TMZ that she was pissed about Kim sending her a giant chocolate hearts with her “Bae” fragrance inside, the same way she publicly announced she was doing to Chyna and the rest of her “haters.”

She feels like Kim is a “very cruel, huge bully” who’s using these petty, “Mean Girls”-style stunts to promote her new product.

The sources say she’s also totally taken aback that Kim would pull something like this since she’s Dream’s aunt, so they’re basically family. She’s also not sure how she got slapped with the “hater” label, since she claims she doesn’t talk about Kim or try to tarnish her image. Granted, she does have a pending lawsuit against Kim...but she’s no hater.

Of course…Chyna did exploit Kim’s only brother’s depression and low self-esteem for a come-up and petty revenge on the family that destroyed her first engagement. We’re thinking she might be able to call it even over this free fragrance gift.

