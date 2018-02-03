Halle Berry Addresses Accused Perverse Ex-Manager Vincent Cirrincione, “I’m Livid He Used Me”

Halle Berry Breaks Silence On Vincent Cirrincione Allegations

Halle Berry is adding her thoughts to explosive news that her former manager used his Hollyweird power and her name to allegedly seduce young hopeful actresses of. Earlier this week, news broke that Vincent Cirrincione had 9 women accusing him sexual harassment.

According to People, three of the women say Cirrincione presented sex as a condition for his representation, and that when they refused, he did not take them on as clients. One of the actresses also claims he masturbated in front of her in his office while acting as her manager. Several of the women were actresses of color. Halle was a known famous client of Vincent as well as Taraji P. Henson.

Now Halle, his long time client is speaking out about the disgusting allegations.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 2, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

I’m livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions. I’m deeply hurt and I want these woman and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you.

Good for her. Hopefully these women will find some peace in Halle’s response.