The Music Lineup For Adidas’ NBA All-Star Weekend Announced, Includes Pusha T, Lil Uzi, And N.E.R.D
The musical lineup for the Adidas #747WarehouseSt NBA All-Star event has been announced and it’s most definitely looking like a night to remember.
Performers set to take the stage for the event include Lil Uzi Vert, PlayboiCarti, KAYTRANADA, French Montana, A-Trak, N*E*R*D, Rich The Kid, Pusha T, and 21 Savage, along with others. Jon Wexler, the Vice President of Adidas Global Entertainment & influencer marketing tweeted out a picture of what the performances are about to take place.
A few days back, the NBA unveiled the lineup for their Slam Dunk competition, 3-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge also for All-Star Weekend. Those competing in the Skills Challenge include favorites like Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, and Lou Williams.
The NBA’s All Star Weekend takes place February 16-18 in Los Angeles, California.