The Music Lineup For Adidas’ NBA All-Star Weekend Announced, Includes Pusha T, Lil Uzi, And N.E.R.D

All Star Weekend’s Music Lineup Announced

The musical lineup for the Adidas #747WarehouseSt​ NBA All-Star event has been announced and it’s most definitely looking like a night to remember.

Performers set to take the stage for the event include Lil Uzi Vert, PlayboiCarti, KAYTRANADA, French Montana, A-Trak, N*E*R*D, Rich The Kid, Pusha T, and 21 Savage, along with others. Jon Wexler, the Vice President of Adidas Global Entertainment & influencer marketing tweeted out a picture of what the performances are about to take place.

🚨🚨🚨 #747WarehouseSt music line ups lookin🔥🔥🔥 and still more to come! Enter the ticket raffle here: https://t.co/5CuYn6bmdx pic.twitter.com/LuhqvEfvRP — jon wexler (@wex1200) February 2, 2018

A few days back, the NBA unveiled the lineup for their Slam Dunk competition​, 3-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge also for All-Star Weekend. Those competing in the Skills Challenge include favorites like Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, and Lou Williams.​ ​

The NBA’s All Star Weekend takes place February 16-18 in Los Angeles, California.