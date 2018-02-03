Prison Baes: Suge Knight’s Fiancée Sentenced 3 Years For Shady Probation Violation

#sugeknight #toilinkelly#deathrowrecords A post shared by Monique Cole (@trinea8499) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Image via Robyn Beck-Pool/Getty

Suge Knight’s Fiancée Sentenced 3 Years In Prison

The couple who is incarcerated together…paroles together?

Suge Knight is sitting in prison awaiting the start of his murder trial in April. His fianceé, Toi-Lin Kelly, is set to join her husband-to-be in inmate status.

Last year, Kelly was accused of selling surveillance footage that was connected to Suge’s trial to TMZ for $55,000. She plead no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 5 years probation among other things. Friday, a judge found Kelly guilty of indirectly communicating with Suge in order to set up and interview for BET’s new Death Row documentary. Part of her probation was that she was to refrain from any communication with the former music mogul.

According to NYDailyNews, Judge Douglas Sortino sentenced the ride-or-die chick to death. Well, not literally, but he did give her 3 years in prison for her “blatant” and “jaw-dropping” violation.

To make matters worse, Toi-Lin and Suge have an 8-year-old son together who will now be without BOTH parents.

If you ride, at some point you will “die”.