Safety Is Sexy: Pyeongchang Sets A Record for Most Condoms Distributed At Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics Sets New Record For Condom Distribution

In 2018, The Olympics ain’t playing when it comes to safe sex–and Pyeongchang is going above and beyond to make sure that every athlete is safe at the Winter Olympics.

South China Morning Post has reported that 110,000 condoms will be given out this year. With the total number of athletes only reaching 2,925, that’s a little less than 40 condoms per person, which makes it the largest number distributed in the history of the Winter Olympics. If that supply runs out, the site also claims that condoms will also be available in men and women’s restrooms in addition to the media and medical centers throughout the Olympic Village.

Convenience Co donated 100,000 of the condoms for “a successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and the prevention of the spread of the HIV virus.”100,000 condoms were passed out during the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi games respectively, but during the Summer Olympics in 2016, Brazil passed out a whopping 450,000 condoms. More people do compete in the Summer Games than the Winter, though, so that’s to be expected.

Pyeongchang’s Winter Olympics runs from Feb. 9 to Feb 25.