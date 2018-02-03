Preciousness: Kevin Hart Gloats About “Mini Mini Me” Baby Kenzo

Eniko Hart Shows Off Kenzo’s Chunky Lil Arms For The Gram

Baby Kenzo is growing and showing off his healthy baby rolls, courtesy of his mama Eniko. The Hart’s posed in mirror flick for IG and papa Kevin Hart swiped it for his own page writing:

Kevin calls Kenzo his “Mini Mini Me”. How sweet.

#Harts #LilFatBat #MyChunkaButt #MyMiniMiniMe A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Feb 3, 2018 at 5:42am PST

Previously, we reported that Eniko would playfully be playing chaperone to Kev while he goes on his “Irresponsible” tour. Maybe Kenzo will be out on the road as well. Do you think he looks like Kevin, Eniko or both of his parents?

Adorbs.