$cammy Sunday: RHONY’s Ramona Singer Accused Of Billing Bravo For Designer Clothes And Having Her Assistant Return Them

Ramona Singer Accused Of Scamming Bravo For Clothes

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has reportedly had an assistant “routinely” bill Bravo for high-end clothing purchases…and then told her to take the items back for a refund, according to a new lawsuit.

Singer has been accused of “ask[ing] Taubes to purchase designer clothes for the filming of Ms. Singer’s show, and instructed plaintiff to submit receipts to Bravo cable Network for reimbursement,” the court papers, filed by agency T360, state. She “then asked Ms. Taubes to return the clothes for refund.” The 61-year-old, “also instructed Plaintiff [to] submit fake receipts for reimbursement on clothes that she already owned and demanded plaintiff carry out these tasks,” the complaint reads.

The lawsuit did not say how much money in total Ramona has made from the alleged scamm and neither Singer nor her rep has returned any messages for comment. The allegations emerged in a filing against the star by an agency named T360, which provided her with an assistant.

Apparently, Ramona initially agreed to pay $4,000 a month for no more than 20 hours of assistant time, but allegedly demanded Taubes work over 40 hours a week without extra compensation, violating of their contract.

Singer told Page Six, “I have no knowledge of any lawsuit. Her company did some work for my company. The relationship ended and her company was paid in full for their services.”