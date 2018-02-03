Will You Be Watching? Lil Mo Stars In Indie Flick “Once Upon A Time in Philly”
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Lil Mo Lights Up The Indie Screen This Spring
This movie drops in select theaters and on demand in March. Will you be checking for it?
Once Upon A Time in Philly, Four friends from Philly see the potential to build an empire from the lucrative drug trade after getting fired from their blue collar jobs, However, as the danger outweigh their initial motives money, drugs and power will corrupt a friendship and test the limits of their loyalty.