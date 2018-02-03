Say What? Woman Attempts To Seat Her Emotional Support PEACOCK On A United Airlines Flight [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
People typically bring dogs and cats on the plane with them as “emotional support” animals — which is already an issue for other passengers on the flight with allergies — but folks like this nutcase of a woman are taking things too far and bringing the whole zoo on the plane these days. Obviously, this is forcing airlines to change some policies around.
YouTube/Shutterstock