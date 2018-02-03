Jesus Take The Wheel: Suicidal Woman Drives Into Traffic, Kills Father Of 3, Now Convicted Of Murder

Suicidal California Woman Kills Father By Driving Into Traffic

A California woman is facing murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism charges for allegedly causing the Jan. 7 highway wreck that killed a 29-year-old married father-of-two in his fourth year of medical school with a new baby on the way, according to People.

Allegedly Grace Elizabeth Ward, 28 ws contemplating suicide earlier this month and decided to drive into oncoming traffic. The woman caused a fatal accident that claimed the life of Ryan Folsom. Ward shattered her leg in the accident whilst Folsom’s family lost their father and husband.

Police allege Ward collided with a median after sitting between the two lanes of traffic for more than 7 minutes, authorities allege she turned onto the highway and accelerated, even steering into cars as they approached.

The woman made her first appearance in court yesterday, caught on video by The Redding Record Searchlight.

Ward is currently being held on $1.5 million bail.