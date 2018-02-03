White High School Students Make Video Screaming “F**k Black People, White Supremacy, B*tch!” Over Drake And Kodak Black Music

Arkansas HS Students Suspended Over Racist Comments

A couple of students from Fayetteville High Scholl in Arkansas thought it would be an AMAZING idea to blast some Kodak Black and Drake in their home, and then take to SnapChat and exclaim “F*ck Black People” and “White Supremacy, B*tch!” where all their friends could see.

As folks whose brains are fully developed know, the internet is forever and SnapChats don’t always disappear into the ether the way you’d like them to. Hence why we have a (blurred) copy of the vid in question here:

One of their friends’ mothers caught wind of what was going on, and shared it with the school and other parents. According to Metro UK, despite the fact that the incident occurred off-grounds, the school’s officials deemed it in violation of the code of conduct and suspended each of the kids for a week.

The video, of course, coincided with the start of Black History Month. We’re assuming they thought it would be HILARIOUS, but of course, it backfired and they issued a weak apologies their mothers made them write:

We were wrong, and we sincerely apologize for what we said and for the harm that was caused at Fayetteville High School and in our family.

Riiiiiight.

