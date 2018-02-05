Will You Be Watching? Former #LHHH Star Milan Christopher Lands Three New Shows

Must be nice…

Milan Christopher Lands Roles On Three TV Shows

A reality star who made headlines as the first openly gay man on Mona Scott Young’s “Love & Hip Hop” franchise before “breaking the internet” with a schlong showing Paper Mag cover, is making moves.

Milan Christopher formerly of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” is set to appear in season three of the Signal 23 series “About Him.”

In season 3 of “About Him” premiering Wednesday, February 14, Christopher will play a young South African tribesman who is in search of love while navigating through the homophobic African culture. The show airs on Roku and Signal 23’s digital platforms.



Additionally, he’ll make his TV acting debut on season four of the original Bounce series “In The Cut” when it returns Spring 2018.

Christopher will also return to reality TV with his new show “On The Road With Milan” where he’ll search for true love while juggling his career and social life.

Someone is BOOKED.

Will YOU be watching Milan Christopher???