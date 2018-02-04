Your Friendly Reminder That Jai Nice Is A Flawless Baaawdy Goddess
Jai Nice Is Shattering Instagram
Super poppin’ entrepreneuress Jai Nice has the internet in a TIZZY over her God-level baaaawdy that helped launch her into social media stardom and raise the InstaSnack bar. But she’s not just bawdy. She’s also brains and ambition with an enviable role as Creative Director of wildly popular Kloset Envy that makes her a rare double threat in the game.
Meet the eye-smoldering baaawdy Goddess sizzling Instagram.
The path to a dream is paved with sacrifices and lined with determination. You must have a willingness to face challenges and take chances to fail and try again and again. The part and process y’all barely see. This is how I spend most of my nights creating and designing. It’s all a process you just gotta be willing to put the work in no matter how hard it gets.