Your Friendly Reminder That Jai Nice Is A Flawless Baaawdy Goddess

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

I been moving calm don’t start no trouble with me.

A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

Jai Nice Is Shattering Instagram

Super poppin’ entrepreneuress Jai Nice has the internet in a TIZZY over her God-level baaaawdy that helped launch her into social media stardom and raise the InstaSnack bar. But she’s not just bawdy. She’s also brains and ambition with an enviable role as Creative Director of wildly popular Kloset Envy that makes her a rare double threat in the game.

Holiday Mood Only At || @klosetenvy

A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

Meet the eye-smoldering baaawdy Goddess sizzling Instagram.

I been moving calm don’t start no trouble with me.

A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

Walking Into 2018 Like

A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

Holiday Mood Only At || @klosetenvy

A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

Walk By Faith Not By Sight.

A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

I’m just proud the mission doesn’t cloud the vision.

A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

Mood 😜😜😝

A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Glowing

    A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

    Mood Bad Gyal Not Nice 😆🤣🌄

    A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

    Happy New Year 🎆

    A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

    💧

    A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

    Me looking for a F$#% to give 🦊

    A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

    This that secret sauce

    A post shared by Jai Nice (@jai_nice) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus