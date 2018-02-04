‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Creepin: Ashley Says Dirty Doggin’ Don Is ‘Playing The Victim’ Over His Infidelity
Ashley Of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” Blasts Don For Cheating
After her husband Don publicly apologized for being less than faithful (AGAIN), Ashley of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” is airing him out.
As previously reported Don gave a Kevin Hart style apology to Ashley and his three kids, two of which he shares with her, for “embarrassing them.”
I wanna start this post by saying I love you Ashley Brumfield and I apologize for hurting you and disappointing you once again. We have been working on Don and Ashley for 6 years. Our lives have created two amazing boys and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Our lives have been lived in the public eye these past 3 years and I have publicly embarrassed my wife, my family, and my team who all believed in me.I can’t ask my wife to forgive me once again. All I can do is work on myself to be a better husband to you Ashley and allow you to heal. I really wanna say something I should have said to the fans of Black Ink in the beginning. Please relax on going so hard on Ashley. She was never stupid for loving me and trying to forgive, trust, and forgive me. I have 2 sons who I have to be a better example of a man to and a daughter who I must show how a man supposed to honor and respect her. What I have done has not been any of that and I must do better. Once again I apologize Ashley, DJ, Kinleigh and Ashdon. I love you guys and I promise to make it better.
Following that Ashley dropped his last name from her social media and told the world that they’re currently separated. Now she’s also letting fans know that the habitual dirty dog is trying to “play the victim” in the situation and wants to make her feel guilty for his infidelity.
“Just crazy how people can’t man up and take responsibility for their actions but continue to play the victim and justify what they did,” wrote Ashley. “I ain’t feeling guilty about s***.”
Manipulators gonna manipulate.
After apologizing Don’s remained mum on his transgressions—but his “Black Ink Crew Chicago” costars haven’t!
Hit the flip.
Don’s close friend/costar Van was recently accused of being shady by sharing a post about “weak people” putting their business on social media. The post conveniently came soon after Don publicly apologized to Ashley and after Ashely told fans that they separated.
LoL Weak people put their business on social media craving attention, looking for a comment, like or someone to cosign their insecurities to make them feel better, truth of the matter is, those issues are still there after the post is made and it makes it that much easier to show the world theirs a weakness in your home. It allows the devil to enter your home wearing a tight ass Red dress with no undergarments looking to tear your shit apart, so use your platform on social media to inspire, show growth, network, grow your brand and connect with millions of people and see what you can do to get a $1 from each and every last one of them and maybe just maybe you can get that million you’ve always wanted… My cash app name is $vanmjohnson Can I have a dollar everyone, I promise it’s going to a great cause 🙌🏽
According to Van, however, he wasn’t talking about the couple.
“No my brother Don is going through a much more serious issue and we all need to keep him and Ashley in our prayers,” wrote Van to a fan who asked him if he was shading his friend and their spouse. “This message was to the masses of the world, I don’t single anyone out that I talk about. I will just simply call the person I have an issue with.”
Sure thing Van!
Don’s brother Phor recently shared his support for his sibling.”No body’s perfect,” wrote Phor.
The first thing to recover is to admit and what you posted earlier i commend you for that…. we all make mistakes and stupid decisions NO BODYS “PERFECT” no one knows what you was really going thru but as your brother i have no choice but to stand by your side rather what you did was right or wrong family sticks by each other side thru tuff times hold ya head baby boy everything will figure it’s self out just give it Time we go get thru this one 💯 @bishop__don love you g #NMOL #87 #CHITOWN