‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Creepin: Ashley Says Dirty Doggin’ Don Is ‘Playing The Victim’ Over His Infidelity

Ashley Of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” Blasts Don For Cheating

After her husband Don publicly apologized for being less than faithful (AGAIN), Ashley of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” is airing him out.

As previously reported Don gave a Kevin Hart style apology to Ashley and his three kids, two of which he shares with her, for “embarrassing them.”

Following that Ashley dropped his last name from her social media and told the world that they’re currently separated. Now she’s also letting fans know that the habitual dirty dog is trying to “play the victim” in the situation and wants to make her feel guilty for his infidelity.

“Just crazy how people can’t man up and take responsibility for their actions but continue to play the victim and justify what they did,” wrote Ashley. “I ain’t feeling guilty about s***.”

Manipulators gonna manipulate.

After apologizing Don’s remained mum on his transgressions—but his “Black Ink Crew Chicago” costars haven’t!

