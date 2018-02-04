Exclusive: “Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s” Kenya Moore Dishes On Married Life, Shades “Crazy” Ex-Matt Jordan

Kenya Moore Gives Relationship Advice At The “Women Doing It Big” Conference In NYC

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kenya Moore has opened up about her newlywed life with her husband, Marc – but not without blasting her personal trainer ex, Matt Jordan.

Moore surprised fans late last year when she announced she’d eloped with Marc, a former pro-ball player and investment banker. And on Saturday at the annual “Women Doing It Big” conference, she told the several hundred women there that she was still getting the hang of married life.

“Listen, I am a newlywed, and it’s new for me,” Moore said on a celebrity panel with actresses Elise Neal and Antonique Smith. “So I’m not the expert here. I’m figuring it out as I go. It’s more difficult for me because I split my time between Atlanta and New York. My husband and I, we do go back and forth. So, one week we’re in New York, one week we’re in Atlanta – one week we’re in Egypt.”

However, Moore said having a husband who supportive of her and her career goals made the transition easier, even though she admits she’s an “alpha female.”

“I learn so much from just listening and having him analyze different things for me,” she said. “So that is still difficult because I’m an alpha female. And being able to listen, and understand he does know more than me in this area. I just think it’s learning and experiencing things as they come and be open to it.”

Moore encouraged the attendees not to give up on love, saying she got married at 46, and to never settle – but not without shading her ex, Matt Jordan, who was heavily featured on RHOA.

“If he’s breaking your windows let him go,” she said. “Because around that corner, there’s a man that’s for you. You don’t have to settle for crazies and psychos and the kind of people who’ll drag you down and making you look crazy because your with crazy.”