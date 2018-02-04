Congratulations! Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome Their Super Secret Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth

After months of secrecy, Kylie Jenner’s given birth. The youngest Kardashian/Jenner announced today, Super Bowl Sunday, that she secretly welcomed a baby with Travis Scott on February 1.

The baby’s name hasn’t been revealed yet, but their baby girl weighs in at 8 lb, 9 oz and was born at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai.

Kylie, 20, first announced the news via an Instagram post where she apologized to fans for the secrecy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” said Kylie. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She also shared an 11-minute home video that shows her burgeoning bump, private moments with Travis Scott and the first look at Kanye and Kim’s baby Chicago West as well as her unnamed daughter. (8:25)

Mystery solved!

